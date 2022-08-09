Military Embedded Systems

Ballistic missile interceptor tested to validate radio communications

August 09, 2022

Dan Taylor

Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Lockheed Martin validated prototype communications radio technology for the Next Generation Interceptor during a recent test, the company announced in a statement.

The NGI, which is designed to intercept intercontinental ballistic missile threats, "must be able to receive and share data from the ground and throughout the mission across vast distances, at tremendous speed through harsh environments," and prototype testing achieved a milestone with the testing to demonstrate that, the company said.

Last week, Northrop Grumman announced it had won a $3.3 billion contract from the MIssile Defense Agency for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Weapon System (GWS), which is intended to defend against intermediate and intercontinental ballistic missile attacks. The GMD system, which is designed to intercept incoming warheads in space during the midcourse phase of their flight, will incorporate the NGI fleet.

