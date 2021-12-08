Brazilian Army equipped with high frequency cellular comms system

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Collins Aerospace image. CHARLOTTE, N.C. Collins Aerospace has been selected by the Brazilian Army to provide its high frequency (HF) cellular communications system as part of the Brazilian Army Border Surveillance and Monitoring Strategic Program (SISFRON) to improve communications capabilities for forces operating in the Amazon region.

According to the company, by networking Collins Aerospace’s URG-IV HF fixed site radio stations with a Collins Aerospace HF cellular server and integrating it with existing communication infrastructure, mobile HF users could experience a first-time point-to-point call connection rate estimated to be above 95 percent.

Officials also cite that the system is designed to improve call reliability and quality of transmission, reaching distances of more than 2,400 kilometers. The HF Cellular system is also engineered to provide the Brazilian Army with a way to gain real-time position reporting through HF and allows HF interoperability for ground, naval, and airborne assets.

The company claims that the Collins Aerospace HF cellular system is scalable and engineered with the capability to expand beyond the Amazon region to support coverage across the rest of the country of Brazil, especially in remote border areas.