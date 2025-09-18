CACI to provide Pacific network modernization to U.S. Air Force

Military Embedded Systems

September 18, 2025

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International won a five-year task order valued at up to $180 million to provide secure network operations for Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the company announced in a statement.

The task order, awarded under the Air Force’s Base Infrastructure Modernization indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, calls for CACI to operate, sustain, and modernize the Base Area Network across PACAF installations, the statement reads.

According to the company, the effort will replace legacy infrastructure with software-defined networks and incorporate features such as Zero Trust security, cloud integration, and multi-domain operational support. CACI says the work is aimed at strengthening cyber defense and ensuring resilient connectivity for Air Force personnel in the region.

The program also covers maintaining secure base-level communications to support daily operations and rapid response missions in the Pacific theater, the statement adds.

