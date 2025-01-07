Cloud-based data architecture project for NGA to be undertaken by BAE Systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems SAN DIEGO. BAE Systems reports that the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) awarded it a five-year, indefinite-deliver/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth $347 million to as part of NERVE [the National System for Geospatial-Intelligence (NSG) Enterprise Repository and Virtual Environment] program.

According to the BAE Systems announcement, the NGA NERVE program is aimed at modernizing the NSG Consolidated Library (NCL) -- a centralized operational and systems framework that hosts geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) -- one aspect of which includes expanding NCL from a physical data center to cloud-based data services.

NERVE will take capabilities that have been on-premise at physical locations and migrate them to a modern cloud-based software architecture, thereby enabling NGA analysts to receive and make sense of vast amounts of information faster, regardless of location, BAE Systems officials state.

Meg Redlin, product line director for Mission Systems at BAE Systems, said of the BAE Systems win: “This is an important upgrade for the intelligence community and Department of Defense due to the high volume of critical data that comes into the NSG workflow. NERVE allows that data to flow out at the rate needed to support predictive analytics and missions. It modernizes and sustains geospatial intelligence – getting it to the right users at the right time.”

BAE Systems notes that NERVE will enable NGA analysts to receive and make sense of vast amounts of information faster, provide new GEOINT capabilities, and integrate sensors into the cloud-based content management system.