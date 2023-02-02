Communications services for DoD to be provided by Lumen Technologies

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. Lumen Technologies will provide secure, mission-critical communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense under a $223 million contract, the company announced in a statement.

Specifically, Lumen will provide voice communication services as part of a DoD effort to modernize its network to provide more modern communications tools to troops, the statement reads.

"Lumen will supply DISA with modern hybrid-cloud voice and audio-conferencing services that support the Department of Defense (DoD)'s mission both inside and outside the U.S.," the statement continues. "The new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system [eliminates] the need for desk phones and supporting remote users as DoD transitions to a hybrid workforce."

The task order has a base performance period of one year with three additional one-year options, and a potential six-month extension.