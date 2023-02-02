Military Embedded Systems

Communications services for DoD to be provided by Lumen Technologies

News

February 02, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Communications services for DoD to be provided by Lumen Technologies

WASHINGTON, D.C. Lumen Technologies will provide secure, mission-critical communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense under a $223 million contract, the company announced in a statement.

Specifically, Lumen will provide voice communication services as part of a DoD effort to modernize its network to provide more modern communications tools to troops, the statement reads.

"Lumen will supply DISA with modern hybrid-cloud voice and audio-conferencing services that support the Department of Defense (DoD)'s mission both inside and outside the U.S.," the statement continues. "The new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system [eliminates] the need for desk phones and supporting remote users as DoD transitions to a hybrid workforce."

The task order has a base performance period of one year with three additional one-year options, and a potential six-month extension.

Featured Companies

Lumen Technologies

Categories
Comms - Communications
Avionics
News
ICBM guidance systems work for U.S. government to be provided by Boeing

February 02, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Sponsored Story
P3 Tech Consulting Presents 2nd Annual Law-Tech Connect™ Workshop for UAS/AAM Industry at AUVSI XPONENTIAL ‘23!

February 02, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Elma
News
6 new SOSA-aligned backplanes offered by Elma

February 02, 2023
More Radar/EW
Comms
News
Satellite communications market to double by 2031: report

February 02, 2023
More Comms