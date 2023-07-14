Military Embedded Systems

Communications system for U.S. Army to be provided by Comtech

News

July 14, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MELVILLE, New York. Comtech has won a contract to provide the US Army with its Troposcatter Family of Systems (FOS) communications system, according to a recent company announcement.

The contract, awarded by Fairwinds Technologies, will support enhanced tactical communication for the military, the statement reads. The software-defined Troposcatter FOS is designed to improve Beyond-Line-of-Site (BLOS) communications across all domains of the Army's operations to enhance situational awareness in various environments, the company says.

Comtech's technology, along with its other defense and security technologies, is intended to augment Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) operations, the statement adds.

Categories
Comms - Communications
