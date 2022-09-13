Digital ecosystem catalyst tool launched by Cambridge Design Partners

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Cambridge Design Partners.

CAMBRIDGE, U.K. Research and product-development firm Cambridge Design Partners announces CDP Mosaic, a new digital ecosystem catalyst that the company will use to steer digital products through rapid conceptualization, prototyping, development, and global deployment and more quickly into the hands of users.

According to the company announcement of the launch, CDP Mosaic offers users pre-built and customizable front-end, flexible UX/UI design elements, cloud-agnostic back-end architecture, third-party integration-ready infrastructure, and built-in data science tools, all core facilities fundamental to digital ecosystems.

Possible applications for the tool include predictive failure analysis, remote monitoring, smart manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), smart packaging, sustainability and circularity, and point-of-care diagnostics.

Rupert Menzies, Cambridge Design Partners head of software, data & digital, says of the product launch: "Digital development is different. Best practices that are tried and tested for traditional product development don’t bring the same benefits to digital development. This can leave you with a digital product that’s prohibitively expensive to operate and maintain and limits your flexibility for the future without starting again from scratch. CDP Mosaic allows you to flex to the fast-moving digital landscape and deliver user benefit rapidly.”