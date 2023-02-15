Effective Test Strategies for DoD’s 5G Rollout

Effective Test Strategies for DoD’s 5G RolloutWhitepaper
February 15, 2023
5G NR has arrived at a perfect time to meet the ever-increasing global mobile broadband needs.
The DoD is adapting commercial 5G technology to meet tactical communications needs in terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. To ensure the successful operation of 5G, new test processes and solutions have been developed to help engineers verify designs and have confidence that their products comply with commercial industry and DoD standards.
This paper covers current 5G technologies and standards, demonstrates the importance of testing throughout the development process and offers a comparison of different use cases and test solutions.