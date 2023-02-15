Military Embedded Systems

Effective Test Strategies for DoD’s 5G Rollout

Whitepaper

February 15, 2023

5G NR has arrived at a perfect time to meet the ever-increasing global mobile broadband needs.


Anritsu White PaperThe DoD is adapting commercial 5G technology to meet tactical communications needs in terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. To ensure the successful operation of 5G, new test processes and solutions have been developed to help engineers verify designs and have confidence that their products comply with commercial industry and DoD standards.

This paper covers current 5G technologies and standards, demonstrates the importance of testing throughout the development process and offers a comparison of different use cases and test solutions.

Featured Companies

Anritsu

