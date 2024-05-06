Gen. Fenton, USSOCOM Commander, to keynote SOF Week 2024

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2024 - TAMPA, Fla. – General Bryan P. Fenton, 13th commander of USSOCOM, will deliver the keynote address at SOF Week 2024 on Tuesday morning, May 7, and share his vision for SOF Week 2024 and the USSOCOM enterprise.

Before assuming command of USSOCOM in 2022, Gen. Fenton served as the Commander of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), headquartered at Fort Liberty, NC. Prior to that, he was the Senior Military Assistant for two U.S. Secretaries of Defense. He has more than three decades of experience and has held numerous positions including Deputy Commander at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Commander of Special Operations Command, Pacific. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Fenton has participated in multiple military operations across the globe and holds a Masters degree from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

SOFWeek, an annual conference organized by USSOCOM, brings together military, government, and industry leaders to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and innovations in the realm of special operations forces. The event provides a platform for key stakeholders to share knowledge, best practices, and cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving the capabilities of special operations forces in order to better address the ever-changing global security landscape. For more information, visit www.sofweek.org.

You can follow coverage of the event throughout the week at https://militaryembedded.com/topics/sofweek.