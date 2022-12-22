General Dynamics Electric Boat nabs $5.1 billion contract mod for new subs

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy image. GROTON, Conn. General Dynamics Electric Boat has won a $5.1-billion modification of the previously awarded Columbia Integrated Product and Process Development Contract with the U.S. Navy for the Columbia class of submarines, the U.S.'s next-generation sea-based strategic deterrent.

Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the Columbia program, which is slated to replace the aging Ohio class ballistic missile submarines.

The contract award is intended to fund advance procurement and advance construction of critical components and material to support Build II (the next five ships in the class), support for continuous missile tube production, enhanced development of the Submarine Industrial Base, and sustained class maintenance and support.

Work under the contract will be performed in Groton, Connecticut; Quonset Point, Rhode Island; and Newport News, Virginia; and is expected to be completed by October 2030.