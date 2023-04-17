GPS-denied PNT gear for Army nabs $402.5 million contract for TRX Systems

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. ARMY ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND FACILITY, Md. The U.S. Army has awarded a contract worth as much as $402.5 million to TRX Systems (Greenbelt, Maryland) to deliver handheld positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) tools that enable troops to obtain information in GPS-denied environments.

Under the terms of the contract, TRX will replace the Army's older Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR) with second-generation Dismounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing System (DAPS) Generation II units.

According to the Army's announcement, the DAPS units are standalone devices that are equipped with antispoofing and antijamming capabilities, can integrate with the Small Tactical Universal Battery and Nett Warrior System, and meet the requirements of the National Defense Authorization Act Military Code.

The initial piece of the contract executed will be a $14.6 million delivery order for more than 700 Dismounted Assured PNT Systems Generation II units and related services.

