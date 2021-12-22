"Internet of Military Things" could serve as force multiplier, study finds

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Joel Rivera-Camacho/Unsplash LONDON. The Internet of Military Things (IoMT), although still at a nascent stage of development, will enable advanced militaries to speed up and increase the efficiency of the observe, orient, decide, act (OODA) loop, according to a new study from GlobalData, "Internet of Military Things -- Thematic Research."

GlobalData thematic analyst Dr. Lil Read says of the IoMT study: “Information always has been, and always will be, at the center of warfare and to maintain and increase competitive advantage in war, forces must understand and exploit the vast and constant streams of data collected on an array of connected things. The insights that can be derived from IoMT has the potential to transform warfare and serve as a force multiplier.”



According to the study, advanced militaries around the globe have invested in command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems and infrastructure to collect, analyze, and disseminate data; although all of this data is individually valuable, IoMT works to bring all this information together into a single ecosystem. IoMT, say the study authors, uses multiple sensors deployed across various domains to acquire full situational awareness and control over diverse conflict zones and battle areas.

Multiple barriers and challenges exist to the wide adoption of IoMT, even by advanced forces with large budgets, says Read, with tradeoffs to successful IoMT implementation existing between such aspects as interoperability, seamless information sharing, decision-making, and opening of the cybersecurity threat landscape.

