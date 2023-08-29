Lane Electronics will display connectors and other equipment at DSEI 2023

Military Embedded Systems

August 29, 2023

Image courtesy Lane Electronics.

SLINFOLD, U.K. Electrical/electronics/optical distributor Lane Electronics announced that it will be welcoming visitors at DSEI 2023 [Defence and Security Equipment International trade show] where it will display its latest connector innovations and demonstrating its U.K.-based assembling and value-add services.

In the announcement, Lane Electronics detailed its upcoming introduction of its latest franchise, the FIBRECO range of expanded-beam connectors and cable assemblies, which offer high-performance, flexible, cost-effective solutions for critical harsh-environment communication applications.

The company also said that a range of connectors and accessories from its other key suppliers will be available for visitors to discover, including:

  • Souriau MIL-DTL-38999 connectors and derivatives including JVS, high power and ELIO fiber-optic and the micro-38999 range, as well as the 8STA and rectangular microComp metric-pitch connector and its rack and panel stackable and power connectors.
  • Weald Electronics LMH, LMG, LMF, LMJ, and MG circular connectors plus a number of popular PCB connectors such as the 801/801CX.
  • Huber & Suhner RF and microwave connectors and cables.
  • Positronic SCORPION and high-power Goldfish connectors along with its widely used standard, sealed, and combo D-Sub connectors.
  • Nicomatic CMM, DMM, EMM, and AMM high-density rectangular connectors,
  • LEMO M series micro-circular and the similar F series with quick push-pull mating.
  • LEMO M Series high-power connectors.
  • Neutrik powerCON, etherCON and opticalCON.

Lane stated that visitors to DSEI will find the company and its product offerings at Stand H2-514.

