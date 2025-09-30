Military Embedded Systems

Mobile security toolkit shipsets to be provided for U.S. Navy submarines, carriers

September 30, 2025

CHANTILLY, Virginia. General Dynamics Mission Systems won a $15.3 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide security toolkit shipsets for submarine and aircraft carrier platforms, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which includes options that could increase its total value to $91.1 million, covers shipset production, engineering, and installation support, the statement reads. Work will be performed by Progeny Systems, a General Dynamics Mission Systems business area, and is expected to be completed by August 2026, with potential option work continuing through August 2030.

Under the contract, Progeny Systems will deliver security toolkit shipsets designed to provide untethered wireless capability for U.S. Navy vessels, the company says. The systems are intended to support communications, training, qualification, and maintenance by integrating with existing submarine and aircraft carrier shipboard networks.

