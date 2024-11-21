Military Embedded Systems

Networking prototype from Hughes will get tryout at U.S. Army post

News

November 21, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force personnel set up a mobile 5G station for testing. U.S. Air Force image

DENVER, Colo. Hughes Network Systems (an EchoStar Corp. subsidiary) won a $6.5 million contract to deploy a 5G open radio access network (ORAN) prototype at U.S. Army post Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas that will feature a RAN intelligent ccontroller (RIC) aimed at enabling the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to test RIC-based software applications for military networks.

The 5G Open RAN prototype equipment will be installed on Fort Bliss, according to the EchoStar statement, as a way to operate a temporary network for evaluation purposes, which will then transition to serve as part of the Hughes commercial network that supports both DoD and commercial customers in and around Fort Bliss.

The RIC, which acts as a platform for various software applications, will enable the company and the defense users to test various RAN applications; the main use case that the Fort Bliss prototype is intended to test is the ability to rapidly change spectrum at the 5G control node, a capability that has real world relevance to resilient communications for a mobile command post. Hughes sources said that this contract is important to the DoD as it moves ahead with its recently announced 5G Implementation Plan. 

The project is a joint effort of the U.S. Army, the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO), and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering [OUSD(R&E)].

Featured Companies

Hughes Network Systems

11717 Exploration Lane
Germantown, MD 20876
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Teledyne FLIR
News
Airborne surveillance systems to support maritime search and rescue in Europe

November 21, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via BAE Systems
News
EW countermeasures to be developed for U.S. Army combat vehicles by BAE Systems

November 20, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy RTX
News
Cyber hardening program from DARPA gets RTX BBN Technologies on board

November 07, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Air Force personnel set up a mobile 5G station for testing. U.S. Air Force image
News
Networking prototype from Hughes will get tryout at U.S. Army post

November 21, 2024

More Comms