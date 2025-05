Octane Wireless boosts UAV comms with lightweight high-efficiency antennas (video)

Austin Farnham, president of Octane Wireless At SOF Week 2025, Austin Farnham, president of Octane Wireless, explains how the company is advancing UAV communications for special operations forces by developing lightweight, high-performance antennas tailored for mission-critical uncrewed systems.

Octane’s custom antenna solutions improve link range and transmission efficiency by minimizing signal loss - whether integrated into UAV fuselages or rotary platforms. Farnham details how Octane collaborates directly with engineers to solve both mechanical and electromagnetic challenges, helping UAVs maintain reliable comms even at extended distances.

Click here or above to watch.