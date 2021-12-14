Open standards software to enhance 5G.MIL interoperability

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image. BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin and Radisys have established an enterprise agreement that includes the development of 5G-enabled wireless relay and Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) for use of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) software in Lockheed Martin 5G.MIL products.

According to officials, Lockheed Martin and Radisys are working together to accelerate 5G capabilities into Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station to use within military tactical networks. Radisys’ Connect 5G Software Suite is compliant to 3GPP Release 16, and is designed to support the requirements of diverse 5G applications.

Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL programs leverage commercial technologies to bring 5G-enabled network solutions to market. Officials claim that the company is recognizing the importance of supporting unified secure connectivity by enhancing commercial 5G technology for adaptive, interoperable terrestrial and non-terrestrial military networks.

Radisys and Lockheed Martin have previously worked together on wireless mobility, including providing technology to enable the commercial LTE-over-Satellite system. Radisys is a member of every major wireless industry working group and maintains relationships with 5G chipset and original equipment manufacturers to ensure software compatibility.