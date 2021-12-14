Military Embedded Systems

Open standards software to enhance 5G.MIL interoperability

News

December 14, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image.

BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin and Radisys have established an enterprise agreement that includes the development of 5G-enabled wireless relay and Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) for use of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) software in Lockheed Martin 5G.MIL products. 

According to officials, Lockheed Martin and Radisys are working together to accelerate 5G capabilities into Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station to use within military tactical networks. Radisys’ Connect 5G Software Suite is compliant to 3GPP Release 16, and is designed to support the requirements of diverse 5G applications.

Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL programs leverage commercial technologies to bring 5G-enabled network solutions to market. Officials claim that the company is recognizing the importance of supporting unified secure connectivity by enhancing commercial 5G technology for adaptive, interoperable terrestrial and non-terrestrial military networks.

Radisys and Lockheed Martin have previously worked together on wireless mobility, including providing technology to enable the commercial LTE-over-Satellite system. Radisys is a member of every major wireless industry working group and maintains relationships with 5G chipset and original equipment manufacturers to ensure software compatibility.

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website

RadiSys

5435 NE Dawson Creek Dr.
Hilsboro, OR 97124
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Spectrum Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
C-130J image supplied by Green Hills Software.
News
Avionics RTOS deployed on U.S. Air Force C–130J Special Mission Display Processor
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Embraer photo.
News
SABER M200 VIGILANTE radar introduced for air surveillance
More Radar/EW
A.I.
A Saildrone Explorer USV sails in the Gulf of Aqaba on Dec. 12, 2021, during exercise Digital Horizon. Photo: Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins.
News
Unmanned systems leveraging AI and ML tested by U.S. Navy Central Command
More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic: SAIC
News
Simulation technology from SAIC will help U.S. Air Force assess next-gen weapons systems
More Cyber