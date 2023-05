Colonel Anh H. Ha PEO SOF Warrior, USSOCOM

SOF WEEK 2023 - TAMPA, Fla. Colonel Anh H. Ha, Program Executive Officer (PEO) SOF Warrior, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) tells the SOF Week Show Daily team how technology has changed the way he operates and how his requirements match the USSOCOM Commander's, Gen. Brian Fenton's, goals of "Win, People, Transform."