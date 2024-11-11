PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: X-ES XChange6300 XMC/PMC-based Embedded Services Router

This week’s product, the Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) XChange6300, is an XMC/PMC-based Embedded Services Router that runs Cisco IOS-XE software with Cisco Mobile Ready Net capabilities, providing highly secure data, voice, and video communications to stationary and mobile network nodes across wired and wireless links. When combined with UHF, VHF, Wi-Fi, and other radio platforms, it can form mobile ad hoc networks (MANETs) without requiring a connection to central infrastructure for military applications.

The router offers two combo ports that can independently support either 10/100/1000BASE-T or 1000BASE-X Ethernet ports, as well as one fixed 1000BASE-X or 2500BASE-X Ethernet port directly from the CPU.

Designed for SWaP-constrained environments

The new device uses a next-generation bare-metal design to minimize size, weight, and power (SWaP). Software-implemented solutions on other routers often require power-intensive virtual environments that consume power and require larger form-factor solutions. By contrast, the XChange6300’s design draws the lowest possible power, enabling a mezzanine implementation. When paired with one of X-ES’ embedded switches, the XChange6300 can be installed onto custom sky-lined heatframes to further reduce SWaP. The XChange6300 also offers the Cisco IOS-XE Software feature set, which is designed for these applications.

Networking

For mobile and embedded networking applications, the XChange6300 ESR provides onboard hardware encryption to offload encryption processing, radio-aware routing with support for the latest Dynamic Link Exchange Protocol support for IPv6, integrated threat control with Cisco IOS-XE firewalls and intrusion prevention system, and quality of service. The XChange6300 ESR uses the same Cisco IOS-XE that IT staffs in the military are already trained on, enabling these organizations to expand their network to personnel, equipment, facilities, and vehicles at the edge of the network such as warfighters on the battlefield without any additional training.

The XChange6300 ESR is a conduction-cooled XMC/PMC router card that can plug into existing sockets or be used in standalone applications. X-ES provides an XChange6300 development platform, along with ruggedized, deployable, packaged router systems.

Other Features

Memory 4 GB DDR4 ECC SDRAM Up to 128 MB NOR flash 128 kB SEEPROM

I/O Interfaces One 1000BASE-X or 2500BASE-X Ethernet SerDes port from CPU Two ports that can be independently configured as either 1000BASE-X or 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports One RS-232 or RS-422/485 serial port hardware encryption support Onboard hardware encryption processor supporting IP Security Secure sockets layer with transparent LAN services Secure Real-Time Transport Protocol Triple Digital Encryption Standard Advanced Encryption Standard Internet Key Exchange

Routing Protocols Routing Information Protocol RIPv2 Open Shortest Path First Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol Border Gateway Protocol Cisco Discovery Protocol IP Policy Routing IP Multicast Protocol Independent Multicast versions 1 and 2 Internet Group Management Protocol versions 1 and 2 IP Multicast Load Splitting Cisco Group Management Protocol



The XChange6300 ESR is also available for use with the XPand6240 commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) rugged system based on the Intel Xeon D-1700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. The XPand6240 is a small-form-factor system based on COTS 3U VPX modules that maximizes processing and networking performance while providing a reduced SWaP alternative to larger slot-based systems.

For more information, visit the XChange6300 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: