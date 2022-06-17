Military Embedded Systems

Rad-hard electronics for space to reach $4.76 billion by 2032, study says

News

June 17, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DUBLIN. The global market for radiation-hardened (rad-hard) electronics for space applications, which totaled $2.35 million in 2021, is estimated to reach $4,.76 billion in 2032, according to a new study from Research and Markets, "The Radiation-Hardened Electronics for Space Application Market." 

The growth in the space rad-hard market, say the study authors, is expected to be driven by increasing demand for communications and Earth-observation satellites. The increasing number of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) means high demand for the production of space-based radiation-hardened components that are capable of withstanding high-radiation effects caused due to solar flares. Moreover, enhanced interest among space agencies for long-term missions has resulted in the need for ever-smaller rad-hard components that can survive severe environments for significantly longer periods.

For more information visit the Research and Markets website

Featured Companies

Research and Markets

Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
AeroVironment image.
News
UAS contract with Marine Corps garners AeroVironment $6.2 million

June 17, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
BAE Systems image.
News
Missile-seeker tech from BAE Systems gets additional contract for LRASM

June 14, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
Advanced data-transfer agreement with NAVAIR garners Mercury as much as $50 million

June 09, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
Rad-hard electronics for space to reach $4.76 billion by 2032, study says

June 17, 2022
More Comms