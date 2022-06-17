Rad-hard electronics for space to reach $4.76 billion by 2032, study says

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

DUBLIN. The global market for radiation-hardened (rad-hard) electronics for space applications, which totaled $2.35 million in 2021, is estimated to reach $4,.76 billion in 2032, according to a new study from Research and Markets, "The Radiation-Hardened Electronics for Space Application Market."

The growth in the space rad-hard market, say the study authors, is expected to be driven by increasing demand for communications and Earth-observation satellites. The increasing number of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) means high demand for the production of space-based radiation-hardened components that are capable of withstanding high-radiation effects caused due to solar flares. Moreover, enhanced interest among space agencies for long-term missions has resulted in the need for ever-smaller rad-hard components that can survive severe environments for significantly longer periods.

For more information visit the Research and Markets website.