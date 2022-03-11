Military Embedded Systems

Rugged u8 MIL mobile satellite ground terminal designed for DoD

News

March 11, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

PathFinder Digital photo.

SANFORD, Fla. PathFinder Digital and Kymeta, a global communications company, entered into an agreement for the development of enhanced features for the Kymeta u8 MIL terminal. 

PathFinder Digital, a specialist in the design, manufacturing, and aftermarket support of mobile satellite ground terminals (VSATs), primarily for defense applications, is providing Kymeta with engineering and fabrication services for the ruggedization and production of Kymeta's new u8 MIL terminals built for military markets.

According to the company, the u8 MIL hybrid terminal is designed to provide a complete connectivity solution for communications-on-the-move and networks-on-the-move. The u8 MIL hybrid terminal, with Kymeta's software defined, electronic beam-steering technology, is engineered to be low profile and easy to mount on vehicles and vessels.

Officials also claim that the u8 MIL hybrid terminals could support multiple embedded modems in both standard commercial networks as well as those employing TRANSEC communications security.

Featured Companies

PathFinder Digital

