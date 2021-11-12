Military Embedded Systems

Simulation and training company BISim to be acquired by BAE Systems

November 12, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

ARLINGTON, Va. BAE Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a global software developer of simulation training solutions for military organizations. 

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, BISim uses the latest game-based technology to develop high-fidelity, cost-effective training and simulation software products and components to meet the growing demand for defense applications.

With the completion of this acquisition, officials claim that BAE Systems customers would have access to the company’s extensive and proven system integration experience complemented by BISim’s training products and solutions to enhance military readiness for the U.S. and our allies.

 

