Smiths Interconnect X-band WR112 waveguide components for Space and Defense

Press Release

Smiths Interconnect, a leading provider of technically differentiated electronic components, subsystems, microwave, optical and radio frequency products for demanding applications extends its broad range of passive components in X-band with the addition of WR112 waveguides.

Smiths Interconnect’s comprehensive range of broadband WR112 waveguide components is designed for mission critical applications including satellite communications, commercial datalinks and deep space mission management. Several products of this offering are also used in terrestrial defence applications.

Each device is optimised to operate over broad assigned frequency bands under the most rigorous conditions. The designs have been tested in accordance with customer specifications and space qualified using a comprehensive suite of test facilities available in the company’s state-of-the-art test and qualification laboratory in Dundee, Scotland. Qualification comprises thermal shock and cycling, sine/random vibration, mechanical shock and, where appropriate, continuous waveform and peak power under TVAC, critical power and seeded multipaction. Summary and qualification data reports are available to prospective customers.

“Users around the world recognise Smiths Interconnect’s experience gained through decades of participation in prestigious space missions.” said Tullio Panarello, VP and General Manager of the Fibre Optics and RF Components Business Unit at Smiths Interconnect. “As experts in our respective fields, we work with our customers to ensure that every one of our products will operate as specified and needed. Each of them has been engineered to meet a specific set of requirements and is rigorously tested and qualified in our leading-edge facility that proves our reputation for design and manufacturing excellence”, he added.

Smiths Interconnect’s X-band WR112 waveguide components offer the following features: