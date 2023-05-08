Military Embedded Systems

SOF Week Tuesday panel: Attracting and Selecting Key Talent

News

May 08, 2023

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 - TAMPA, Fla. The kickoff panel for SOF Week 2023's People Day” on Tuesday, May 9 will center on the challenge of finding the right talent for unique requirements. 

The panel features leaders from the defense, business, and sports professions, who will discuss this shared challenge through their lenses, how best to recruit and hire the nation’s top performers, and how SOF leaders focus on selection to maintain USSOCOM’s elite advantage.

The panelists:

Ms. Sanyin Siang , Executive Director of the Fuqua/Coach K Center on Leadership & Ethics - Duke University

Rear Admiral Keith Davids, Commander - U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command

Ms. Deborah Borg, Chief HR, Communications and DE&I Officer - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Captain (Ret.) Jurgen Heitmann, Co-Founder & Director of Performance - Arena Labs

Major General Matthew Trollinger, Commander - U.S. Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command

For more information, visit www.sofweek.org/tuesday/attracting-selecting-key-talent.

For more SOF Week 2023 coverage, visit www.militaryembedded.com/sofweek.

 

Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms