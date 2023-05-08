SOF Week Tuesday panel: Attracting and Selecting Key Talent

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 - TAMPA, Fla. The kickoff panel for SOF Week 2023's People Day” on Tuesday, May 9 will center on the challenge of finding the right talent for unique requirements.

The panel features leaders from the defense, business, and sports professions, who will discuss this shared challenge through their lenses, how best to recruit and hire the nation’s top performers, and how SOF leaders focus on selection to maintain USSOCOM’s elite advantage.

The panelists:

Ms. Sanyin Siang , Executive Director of the Fuqua/Coach K Center on Leadership & Ethics - Duke University

Rear Admiral Keith Davids, Commander - U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command

Ms. Deborah Borg, Chief HR, Communications and DE&I Officer - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Captain (Ret.) Jurgen Heitmann, Co-Founder & Director of Performance - Arena Labs

Major General Matthew Trollinger, Commander - U.S. Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command

For more information, visit www.sofweek.org/tuesday/attracting-selecting-key-talent.

For more SOF Week 2023 coverage, visit www.militaryembedded.com/sofweek.