SOF Week 'Win' Day panel: The Role of SOF in Counter-Terrorism and Crisis Response

SOF Week 'Win' Day panel: The Role of SOF in Counter-Terrorism and Crisis ResponseNews
May 09, 2023
SOF WEEK 2023 - TAMPA, Fla. The final panel for “Win” Day consists of leaders and experts on how Special Operations Forces (SOF) can continue to be the nation’s most effective counter to terrorism and an essential tool in responding to crises and threats to U.S. interests globally.
Much like crisis response, SOF’s ability to disrupt and even out-compete VEOs has moved from the forefront of our thinking to being part of our enduring, no-fail, steady-state operations. Every strategic choice comes with risk, and when it takes only one terrorist event in the homeland to deliver strategic impact, the nation must carefully understand the risk and resource solutions accordingly.
Chairperson
Lieutenant General (Ret.) Michael Nagata, Senior Vice President - CACI
Speakers
Ms. Christine Abizaid, Director - National Counter Terrorism Center
Lieutenant General (Ret.) Scott Howell , Former Commander, Joint Special Operations Command
The Honorable Anne Patterson, Kissinger Senior Fellow, Jackson School of Global Affairs - Yale University
Lieutenant General (Ret.) Kenneth Tovo, Chairman - Green Beret Foundation
Rear Admiral Milton "Jamie" Sands III, Commander - U.S. Special Operations Command Africa
