Soldier-systems equipment market to reach $12.8 billion by 2027, research predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Dept. of Defense photo/Army Pfc. Destiny Husband NORTHBROOK, Ill. The soldier-system market is predicted to grow from $10.4 billion in 2022 to $12.8 billion by 2027, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the study period, according to a report from MarketsandMarkets, "Soldier Systems Market."

The study authors cite as market drivers the emergence of asymmetrical warfare, or conflict between traditional country militaries and informal, less-equipped opponents, which leads combatants to equip their forces with advanced soldier systems and integration of these systems with C4ISR [command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] capabilities to heighten users' situational awareness.

In terms of type, the vision segment of soldier systems is predicted to grow the most over the study period, with integration of the various advanced vision systems with soldier-worn equipment the goal. Additionally, it is predicted that North America will see the largest market gain for soldier systems, driven by technological advancements like exoskeletons, smart fabrics, power and energy management, and communications and computing.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website.