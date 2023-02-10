Military Embedded Systems

Soldier-systems equipment market to reach $12.8 billion by 2027, research predicts

News

February 10, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Dept. of Defense photo/Army Pfc. Destiny Husband

NORTHBROOK, Ill. The soldier-system market is predicted to grow from $10.4 billion in 2022 to $12.8 billion by 2027, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the study period, according to a report from MarketsandMarkets, "Soldier Systems Market." 

The study authors cite as market drivers the emergence of asymmetrical warfare, or conflict between traditional country militaries and informal, less-equipped opponents, which leads combatants to equip their forces with advanced soldier systems and integration of these systems with C4ISR [command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] capabilities to heighten users' situational awareness. 

In terms of type, the vision segment of soldier systems is predicted to grow the most over the study period, with integration of the various advanced vision systems with soldier-worn equipment the goal. Additionally, it is predicted that North America will see the largest market gain for soldier systems, driven by technological advancements like exoskeletons, smart fabrics, power and energy management, and communications and computing.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website

Featured Companies

Markets and Markets

Tower B5, office 101
Hadapsar, Pune 411013
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman
News
Infrared countermeasures system for U.S. Army helicopters approved for fielding

February 10, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy Teledyne
News
Drone capable of CBRN missions to be developed by Teledyne FLIR under U.S. DoD contract

February 09, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy General Dynamics
News
SIGINT/EW sensor system for U.S. Army vehicles to be provided by General Dynamics

February 10, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Illustration courtesy General Dynamics
News
Data-at-rest security contract for U.S. Air Force won by General Dynamics

February 10, 2023
More Cyber