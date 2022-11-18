Military Embedded Systems

Tactical comms system using AI/ML demonstrated for Air Force by Raytheon

November 18, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy Raytheon

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts. Raytheon demonstrated an advanced tactical communications system during an Air Force Research Laboratory exercise in Rome, New York, the company announced in a statement.

Raytheon subsidiary Raytheon BBN demonstrated their Robust Information Provisioning Layer (RIPL), which is intended to provide "seamless and secure access to content for all users in the network, ensuring users received only what they requested and what they were authorized to see," the statement reads.

The system utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning with "advanced disruption tolerance protocols" to overcome issues with limited connectivity on the battlefield, the company claims.

The RIPL system was demonstrated with multiple waveforms, platforms, and data formats with both real and emulated components, the statement adds.

