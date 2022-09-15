Tactical communication market to grow 28% in next 5 years: report

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CHICAGO, Illinois. The global tactical communication market will surge from $12.5 billion to $16 billion between 2022 and 2027 for a compound annual growth rate of 4.95%, according to a new report.

The report, from Markets and Markets, predicts that the transition of radio communication devices from analog to digital and customized communication-on-the-move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles will drive the growth. But there are other factors at play as well, the report adds.

"Companies are focusing on increasing profitability by offering consumers a wide range of advanced IP radio systems due to the increasing demand across the globe," it states. "Sales of such products are also expected to provide new or enhanced services for the networking industry while at the same time, reducing transaction costs and further enhancing the end user experience."

Also, there is a growing demand for mission-critical communication.

"Companies are focusing on developing new and innovative communication systems that can provide prompt & effective responses in real-time due to the rising instances of terrorism, crime, and natural disasters across the globe," the report states. "Effective communication plays a vital role for public safety responders who are required to stay connected with their control centers and acquire situational awareness in real-time while responding to emergencies."