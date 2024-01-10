TEWS Technologies Launches TXMC897 Switched Mezzanine Card for Enhanced Ethernet Connectivity

Press Release

TXMC897-20R image: TEWS Technologies

PINNEBERG, Germany. January 10, 2024 – TEWS Technologies, renowned for its expertise in designing and building turnkey, embedded interface solutions, launched its latest product, the TXMC897 Switched Mezzanine Card (XMC)-compatible module.

The TXMC897 is an innovative addition to the company's portfolio, offering high-speed Ethernet connectivity for a variety of applications.

The TXMC897 is available in two variants:

TXMC897-10R: The TXMC897-10R provides two 10GBase-T Ethernet interfaces via RJ45 connectors.

TXMC897-20R: The TXMC897-20R variant expands connectivity options with two additional 10 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces via front-panel SFP+ connectors.

"This new product exemplifies our commitment to innovation and quality," said Tim Tews, General Manager of TEWS Technologies. "The TXMC897 is designed to meet the demanding requirements of high-speed data communication, providing our clients with unparalleled flexibility and performance."

This module supports a range of Ethernet standards and speeds, making it suitable for diverse applications including the defense, industrial, and IoT markets. The TXMC897 provides dual-channel 10GBase-T Ethernet and dual-channel SFP+ 10 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and supports multiple Ethernet speeds and standards including 100Base-TX, 1000Base-T, and NBase-T.

Its compatibility with various transceiver modules, along with its robust design, ensures reliable and efficient operation. The product also boasts an impressive MTBF [Mean Time Between Failures], underscoring TEWS Technologies' focus on durability and quality.

The TXMC897 supports Intel's X710-TM4/AT2 10 Gigabit Ethernet controller and includes a 64 Mbit Serial Flash for PXE and iSCSI boot. Software support for the controller is available at Intel's official website, and TEWS Technologies provides additional support for other operating systems.

The XMC-Connector P15 provides access to the Intel X710-TM4/AT2 quad/dual port 10GbE controller via an x8/x4 PCIe 3.0 link. Two Ethernet interfaces support 100 Mbit/s, 1,000 Mbit/s as well as 2.5 Gbit/s, 5 Gbit/s, and 10 Gbit/s transmission rates. The two SFP+ Cages accept various SFP and SFP+ transceiver modules. These two SFP+ hosts are connected to the Ethernet controller's SFI Interfaces.

Tews’ latest module conforms to ANSI/VITA 42.0 standard, with a compact form factor of 124 mm x 74 mm and supports the Precision Time Protocol (PTP) per IEEE 1588/802.1AS standards.

For more details about the TXMC897 and other TEWS Technologies products, visit www.tews.com/products/xmc/txmc897 or www.tews.com or contact [email protected] .