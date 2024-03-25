Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army network to be modernized by CACI

News

March 25, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International won a one-year contract worth up to $239 million to modernize the U.S. Army's Global Secure Internet Protocol Router (SIPR) Network (GSN), the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes the application "of commercial solutions for classified (CSfC) technology to increase options for secure user access and mobility," the statement reads.

“Modernizing the Army’s classified network is an integral first step toward a unified, secure system,” says John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, in the statement. “CACI’s modernization solutions will improve the performance, efficiency, and security of the Army’s network infrastructure."

