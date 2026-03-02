V1162 Rugged Ethernet XMC Adaptive SoC Card

Eletter Product

The V1162 from New Wave Design is a dual-port 100G rugged Ethernet XMC designed to deliver high-throughput data movement and processing in embedded systems. Built on the AMD Versal® Adaptive SoC and paired with the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 network interface device, the module integrates advanced networking with adaptive compute resources in a compact mezzanine form factor.

The combination of the ConnectX®-7 NIC and Versal™ Adaptive SoC enables line-rate Ethernet performance alongside application-specific processing. Hardware offloads for TCP, UDP, RoCE v2, DPDK, GPUDirect, and NVMe-oF reduce latency and free host CPU resources, improving overall system efficiency in data-intensive environments.

The V1162 supports dual 100G Ethernet ports and up to eight lanes of 1–25G optical or electrical I/O via front panel or backplane interfaces. PCIe Gen4 x8 connectivity and an onboard PCIe switch enable high-speed data transfer between the NIC, FPGA, and host system. Integrated LPDDR4 memory supports local buffering and pre-processing, reducing bottlenecks in streaming data pipelines.

The FPGA fabric enables implementation of custom IP for protocol bridging and interface support, including Fibre Channel, ARINC-818, sFPDP, and Aurora. This flexibility allows system designers to consolidate multiple interface and processing functions onto a single module.

With compliance to VITA 20, VITA 42, and VITA 47 standards and support for conduction-cooled operation, the V1162 is suited for deployment in rugged VPX-based systems as well as custom small form factor applications.