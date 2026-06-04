Military Embedded Systems

CBRN sensor drone kits to be supplied to U.S. Army by Teledyne FLIR

News

June 04, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Teledyne FLIR

THOUSAND OAKS, California. Teledyne FLIR Defense won an $11.2 million U.S. Army contract to deliver more than 45 chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) kits, the company announced in a statement.

The contract was awarded through the Army’s Capability Program Executive for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, the statement reads. The kits were developed under the Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Sensor Integration on Robotic Platforms program, which focuses on adding sensor, artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomy, and communications technologies to drones and uncrewed ground vehicles, the company says.

Each kit includes Teledyne FLIR’s R80D SkyRaider UAS carrying chemical, biological, and radiological detection payloads, including the company’s MUVE B330 biological sensor, the statement reads. The SkyRaider configuration includes semi-autonomous search and survey capabilities intended to help frontline units assess contaminated areas without sending soldiers into those environments, the company says.

Operators can use the mounted payloads to view hazard data through mapping, targeting, and communications tools, according to the statement. The sensor kits will be built in Elkridge, Maryland, and West Lafayette, Indiana, with engineering work in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

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