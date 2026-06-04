Training & simulation kits from Saab will go into U.S. Army vehicles

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image/Pexels EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. Saab will fulfill an order from the U.S. Army worth $22.4 million to deliver vehicle tactical engagement simulation system base kits under the Army's Bridge to Enduring Synthetic Training Environment Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems Multiple-Award Contract (BEST MAC).

The contract -- part of a larger potential contract that could total $60.8 million over 60 months -- calls for Saab to support the U.S. Army’s Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems (TESS) program through the delivery of Vehicle Tactical Engagement Simulation System (VTESS) Base Kits.

The Saab system -- managed by the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3) -- leverages laser-detector training kits aimed at use in military tactical and nontactical vehicles for training exercises. These training systems, say Saab officials, enable personnel to conduct highly realistic live force-on-force training using their existing vehicle platforms and weapons systems. Saab states that the VTESS solution also seamlessly integrates with the Army’s existing and legacy TESS training equipment.

“The VTESS base kits enable the U.S. Army vehicles to participate in force-on-force exercises utilizing a dramatically improved, reliable, soldier friendly system,” said Erik Smith, president and CEO of Saab in the U.S.

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