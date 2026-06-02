Ground-based air defense sensors to be supplied to Swedish Army by Saab

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab received an order worth approximately 1.2 billion Swedish krona from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration for sensors and command-and-control systems for a ground-based air defense system for Swedish Army brigades, the company announced in a statement.

Deliveries under the order are scheduled to take place between 2029 and 2030, the statement reads. The systems will build on earlier Saab deliveries to the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, which is known as FMV, according to the company.

The order covers sensor and command-and-control equipment intended to help Swedish Army brigades detect and respond to aerial threats, the company says.

Saab says the ground-based air defense system includes the Giraffe Agile Multi Beam (AMB) radar and a ground-based air defense command-and-control system. The Giraffe AMB is designed for short- to medium-range air defense missions, combining surveillance radar functions with command-and-control tools for air-picture awareness and response planning, the statement reads.

The systems are intended to support Swedish Army air-defense operations and brigade-level maneuver, according to the company.