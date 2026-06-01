Military Embedded Systems

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Vicor SOSA Aligned Power Supply for Military Applications

Sponsored Story

June 01, 2026

This week’s product, the SOSA Power Supply from Vicor, is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device designed for 3U OpenVPX systems aligned to the Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. The Vicor solution is targeted for use in avionics, shipboard, autonomous systems, and other defense applications.

As many as four power supplies can be paralleled to increase output power capability of +12V main and +3.3V auxiliary outputs with proprietary wireless current-sharing. The need for conventional current‑share pins is eliminated and current-share accuracy is ±2A.

The module leverages proprietary Vicor technology to enable high efficiency and power density for this rugged, conduction-cooled power supply.

Features and Benefits

  • OpenVPX – VITA 62
  • 18 – 45V input voltage range
  • 800 W output power
  • Conduction-cooled
  • I2C IPMI 46.11 monitoring and control
  • Input voltage reverse-polarity protection
  • Remote voltage sensing for +12V and +3.3V auxiliary
  • Parallel operation capable with proprietary wireless current sharing
  • Overcurrent, overvoltage, and overtemperature protections
  • IPC-A-610 class 3
  • No aluminum electrolytic capacitors
  • Enable, inhibit, system reset, and power-fail controls
  • Compliance to MIL‑STD 704F, 461G, 810G, 1275E
  • High-reliability modular design

For more information, visit the SOSA Power Supply page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

  • To view the SOSA Power Supply datasheet, click here.
  • To view the Vicor VITA 62 3U Evaluation Board User Guide, click here.
  • To view a demo of the Vicor Power System Designer Online tool, click here.
  • For sales information, click here.
Featured Companies

Vicor Corporation

400 Federal St
Andover, MA
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Power Electronics
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