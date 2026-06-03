V-BAT drone to be supplied to Hellenic Army by Shield AI

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

ATHENS, Greece. Shield AI signed a procurement agreement with the Hellenic Army to provide additional V-BAT vertical takeoff and landing uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) for maritime domain awareness missions across the Aegean Sea, the company announced in a statement.

The Hellenic Army currently uses V-BAT aircraft for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, the statement reads. The additional systems are intended to support maritime awareness and security in areas where runway-based aircraft can be harder to operate, including islands, coastlines, and maritime environments, the company says.

Shield AI also plans to open an office in Athens to support work with customers and industry partners in Greece, according to the statement. The company says it also plans to invest in Greece’s defense sector, including work involving its Hivemind autonomy software.

The V-BAT is a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Class I vertical takeoff and landing UAS with a ducted-fan design, a heavy-fuel engine, and more than 12 hours of endurance, the statement reads. The system is designed for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting missions in electronic warfare environments, the company says.

The aircraft can launch and recover without assistance from ship decks, rooftops, and austere locations, the statement adds.