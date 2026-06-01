Towed array sonar to be supplied for Canadian destroyers by Thales

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales OTTAWA, Canada. Thales Canada won a contract from Lockheed Martin Canada to supply S2087 towed array sonar systems for the Royal Canadian Navy’s future River-class destroyers, the company announced in a statement.

The S2087 is part of Thales’ low-frequency towed array sonar family known as Combined Active Passive Towed Array Sonar (CAPTAS), the statement reads. The system is intended to support anti-submarine warfare (ASW) missions by detecting and tracking submarines in littoral and open-ocean environments, the company says.

The sonar will be integrated into the River-class destroyers as part of Canada’s plan to replace its Halifax-class frigates and Iroquois-class destroyers, according to the statement. Lockheed Martin Canada is serving as combat systems integrator for the program and is working with partners on an open-architecture combat system for the Canadian Armed Forces, the statement adds.

Thales says it plans to work with Canadian industry partners to support the sonar systems through their service life, including maintenance and upgrades in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Navy becomes the 20th navy to select a system from the CAPTAS family, the company says. The S2087 is also deployed by the British Royal Navy and has been selected for Australia’s Hunter-class frigates, according to the statement.