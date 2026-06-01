Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare protection system to be provided for U.S. Army vehicles by BAE Systems

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June 01, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare protection system to be provided for U.S. Army vehicles by BAE Systems
Image via BAE Systems

AUSTIN, Texas. BAE Systems won the U.S. Army’s Soft Kill Active Protection System program of record to equip ground combat vehicles with electronic warfare technology against incoming threats, the company announced in a statement.

The program uses BAE Systems’ Rapid Optical Observation and Kill (ROOK) system, which is designed to counter threats such as uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and anti-tank guided missiles, the statement reads.

The soft-kill system uses electronic countermeasures to interfere with threat guidance systems before they reach the vehicle, the company says. The approach is intended to complement hard-kill kinetic countermeasures by providing another layer of vehicle protection, according to the statement.

The contract also includes additional development work on BAE Systems’ Stormcrow and TERRA RAVEN countermeasure systems, as well as delivery of prototype systems for integration and testing on vehicles, the statement adds.

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