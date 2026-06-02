Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed air system selected for European anti-submarine warfare project by Schiebel

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June 02, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed air system selected for European anti-submarine warfare project by Schiebel
Image via Schiebel

VIENNA, Austria. Schiebel’s CAMCOPTER S-300 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) has been selected as the airborne platform for SWORD, a European Defence Fund anti-submarine warfare project led by TKMS ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, the company announced in a statement.

SWORD stands for Stand-off anti-submarine Warfare Operations by Remote Deployment and is intended to develop a system of systems for stand-off anti-submarine warfare (ASW), the statement reads. The project aims to connect sensors and effectors so naval platforms can detect, track, classify, and engage underwater threats, according to the company.

The 36-month effort includes European defense and technology companies working on a concept design for future ASW missions, the statement adds.

Schiebel will provide the CAMCOPTER S-300, a heavy-lift vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAS, for the project, the company says. The aircraft is designed to carry sensor and mission payloads for maritime operations and remote deployment missions, according to the statement.

The S-300 can also be used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in maritime and land-based environments, the company says.

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