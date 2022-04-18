Raytheon Intelligence & Space installs expanded system for protected communications for USAF

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon image ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S -- a Raytheon Technologies business) recently finished installing its first Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal (ASNT) system for the U.S. Air Force.

According to Raytheon officials, the terminal system modernizes existing protected communications systems, adds new capabilities for nuclear and non-nuclear command and control, and helps to ensure robust communications to provide protected comms systems to nuclear bomber, missile, and support aircraft crews in austere environments.

Denis Donohue, president, Communications & Airspace Management Systems, RI&S, says that the Global ASNT systems operate on both MILSTAR and Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellites to provide command and control, linking nuclear forces to national command authorities.

The main work locations for the ASNT effort as a whole will be Florida and Massachusetts with major suppliers in California, Pennsylvania, and Texas.