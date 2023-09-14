Secure encryption, reduced SWaP in demand from DSEi attendees

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

LONDON. Demand for secure encryption on data links, reduced size, weight, and power SWaP) requirements, open architecture modularity, flavor inquiries on defense technology at DSEI 2023.

Managing security of data in transit over communications links is what many were interested in this week, says Simon Croall, Vice President, BD & Innovation at Ultra Intelligence & Communications. To enable such trusted mobility Ultra is also getting close to releasing a new product called MAXAM, that is a rebrand of their existing BID\2510\11.

But it’s not just products that draw customers in to address the change but the right people. The same is true for their similar, high grade, products in the U.S. market. The big difference to European customers its that MAXAM will be ITAR [International Traffic in Arms Regulations) free.

Many European integrators favor ITAR-free systems to remove the headaches of dealign with U.S export regulations.

In the U.S., the government is looking to leverage more commercial solutions to meet high-assurance needs, say Clif Basnight, Vice Pressident, Strategic Technologies Ultra Intelligence & Communications.

Going forward governments will want to have sovereign encryption capability on their equipment, while also being able to add commercial capability, Croall notes.

Regarding communications technology, Keith Blanchet Vice President, Business Development for Tactical Communications at Ultra Intelligence & Communications says reduced SWaP requirements continue to drive many designs. Getting the antenna closer to the radio is also something Ultra is working on for their military users, he adds.