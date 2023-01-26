Military Embedded Systems

GPS antennas using M-Code garners CAES contract with Northrop Grumman

News

January 26, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

GPS antennas using M-Code garners CAES contract with Northrop Grumman
Image courtesy CAES.

ARLINGTON, Va. RF electronics maker CAES announced it won a contract from Northrop Grumman valued at more than $24 million to provide M-Code GPS antennas to support precision guidance kits (PGK).

According to information from CAES, M-Code GPS antennas help to improve the security and antijamming capabilities of the Army's navigation equipment. The addition of PGK means that the Army can transform its conventional artillery projectiles into GPS-guided precision weapons used to engage critical targets while limiting collateral damage risk.

The terms of the contract call for CAES to deliver 80,000 antennas over the next three years to support Northrop Grumman’s PGK production for the U.S. Army.   

Featured Companies

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)

2121 Crystal Dr
Arlington, Virginia 22202
Website

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Comms - GPS
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Illustration courtesy BAE Systems
News
6th-generation aircraft development contract for Italy won by industry team

January 27, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
News
SWaP-enabled architecture driving ground penetration radar market: report

January 27, 2023
More Unmanned
Cyber
News
Cybersecurity contract worth $248 million signed between CACI, NSA

January 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy CAES.
News
GPS antennas using M-Code garners CAES contract with Northrop Grumman

January 26, 2023
More Comms