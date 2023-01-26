GPS antennas using M-Code garners CAES contract with Northrop Grumman

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy CAES.

ARLINGTON, Va. RF electronics maker CAES announced it won a contract from Northrop Grumman valued at more than $24 million to provide M-Code GPS antennas to support precision guidance kits (PGK).

According to information from CAES, M-Code GPS antennas help to improve the security and antijamming capabilities of the Army's navigation equipment. The addition of PGK means that the Army can transform its conventional artillery projectiles into GPS-guided precision weapons used to engage critical targets while limiting collateral damage risk.

The terms of the contract call for CAES to deliver 80,000 antennas over the next three years to support Northrop Grumman’s PGK production for the U.S. Army.