GPS anti-jamming tech for drone protection demonstrated at DSEI 2023 by InfiniDome

News

September 12, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

LONDON, England. infiniDome will demonstrate technology designed to shield UAVs and vehicles from GNSS jamming assaults at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition this week, the company announced in a statement.

InfiniDome will provide a demonstration of their C-SWaP (Cost, Size, Weight, and Power) enhanced anti-jamming systems at their booth, the statement reads, noting that the demonstration will deploy actual (emulated) GNSS signals and legitimate jamming signals contained within a Faraday cage suitcase conceptualized by infiniDome.

Also, infiniDome will exhibit products geared toward providing navigation to uncrewed aerial systems and ground vehicles engaged in defense operations, the company says.

