Cambium Networks to show integrated smart antenna at AUSA 2023

October 02, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Image courtesy Cambium Networks

WASHINGTON. Networking solution provider Cambium Networks will show its new PTP 700 beam-steering outdoor unit (ODU) with an integrated smart antenna at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

According to the company's press release, the new PTP 700 means that users can accomplish antenna alignment in a matter of seconds instead of the minutes required when using manual alignment or electromechanical positioners and can steer RF nulls at interferers, increasing the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and improving communications performance. The PTP 700 beam steering capability, according to the company statement, reduces the need for electromechanical positioners in shorter links.

Eliminating the electromechanical positioners reduces the cost and complexity of the complete solution, gets rid of an operational point of failure, and substantially reduces the cost and weight of transporting the radio nodes, particularly in tactical situations.

AUSA attendees may visit Cambium Networks at BlueSky booth #2109. 

