Open architecture a top focus of Elma Electronic at DSEI 2023

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LONDON, England. Elma Electronic plans to focus on open architecture technology in support of the U.K. Ministry of Defence through a live demonstration at DSEI 2023, the company announced in a statement.

Elma Electronic -- in partnership with Sciens Innovations, Interface Concept, and EPIC Solutions -- will display a system aligned with the Modular Open Radio Frequency Architecture (MORA), which is intended to highlight the rapid integration and interoperability of intricate systems through open standards, the company says.



The event at DSEI will feature an integration of an I/O-intensive processor card, a swift Ethernet switch, and a RF transceiver payload plug-in card, the statement reads.