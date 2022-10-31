Military Embedded Systems

Radio comms contract for Finnish Army won by Elbit Systems

News

October 31, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Radio comms contract for Finnish Army won by Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. The Finnish ministry of defense has awarded a $25 million contract to Elbit Systems to supply radio communications systems to the Finnish Army, the company announced in a statement.

Under the two-year contract, Elbit Systems will supply radio communications systems that are backward compatible with analog radio equipment currently in use in the Army. The radio system is already in use in countries including Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, and Spain, the statement reads.

The radio communications systems enable tactical command and fire control, the company claims.

Radio communications is a major part of Elbit Systems' product offerings. The company also does a significant amount of work in upgrading existing military platforms. The company very recently won a $65 million contract to supply a "modernization solution" to a Latin American army, which included radio technology.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Comms - Radio
Comms - Cognitive Radio
Comms - Communications
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Spectrum Management
Avionics
News
Military embedded systems market to grow 56% in next 5 years: report

October 28, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Regina Young
News
Military radar market to top $17 billion by 2027, report predicts

October 31, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
General Micro Systems CEO and Chief Architect Ben Sharfi
Press Release
GMS wins 3 Best of Show Awards at AUSA 2022

October 24, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Air Force photo/Sean Clements
News
Network and comms contract worth as much as $1.5 billion signed by Lumen Technologies, DISA

November 01, 2022
More Cyber