Radio comms contract for Finnish Army won by Elbit Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HAIFA, Israel. The Finnish ministry of defense has awarded a $25 million contract to Elbit Systems to supply radio communications systems to the Finnish Army, the company announced in a statement.

Under the two-year contract, Elbit Systems will supply radio communications systems that are backward compatible with analog radio equipment currently in use in the Army. The radio system is already in use in countries including Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, and Spain, the statement reads.

The radio communications systems enable tactical command and fire control, the company claims.

Radio communications is a major part of Elbit Systems' product offerings. The company also does a significant amount of work in upgrading existing military platforms. The company very recently won a $65 million contract to supply a "modernization solution" to a Latin American army, which included radio technology.