Radio frequency spectrum assessment contract for DOD CIO won by HII

July 26, 2022

Dan Taylor

Graphic courtesy of HII

MCLEAN, Virginia. HII's Mission Technologies division has won a task order from the Department of Defense's Chief Information Officer to provide assessments of the spectrum of invisible radio frequencies across technical, policy, and strategy areas, the company announced in a statement.

The assessment would cover everything from military communications, navigation, radar, and nonintrusive inspections to the electromagnetic spectrum for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications. The five-year contract is worth $44 million if all years are exercised.

As part of the contract, HII will provide technical assessments and facilitate spectrum policy development.

HII will support the CIO's Electromagnetic Spectrum Enterprise, Policy, and Programs and "advance the electromagnetic spectrum enterprise and management operations" under the deal, the statement adds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

4101 Washington Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Website
