Radios to be provided to U.S. Army by L3Harris

January 28, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via L3Harris

ROCHESTER, New York. L3Harris Technologies received full-rate production orders worth nearly $300 million for its Manpack and Leader radios under the U.S. Army's Handheld, Manpack & Small Form Fit (HMS) program, the company announced in a statement.

The L3Harris AN/PRC-158 Manpack and AN/PRC-163 Leader radios are designed to provide secure, resilient communications across all operational environments, including those impacted by adversarial electronic warfare, the statement reads, adding that the systems support seamless interoperability from tactical ground operations to aerial platforms, enabling Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

The company says these radios meet the latest NSA encryption standards, offering the ability to switch between Secure But Unclassified – Encrypted (SBU-E) and high-assurance encryption levels to ensure secure communications with coalition partners.

This contract follows previous orders in 2023 totaling over $247 million. Additionally, the Army has selected L3Harris to provide AN/PRC-158 radios for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle uncrewed aircraft systems and CH-47 Chinook helicopters under the Air-to-Ground Networking Radio program.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Comms - Radio
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Comms - Communications
Avionics
