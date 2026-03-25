Military Embedded Systems

Silvus Technologies offers free to use StreamScape ATAK Plugin capability

Product

March 25, 2026

Silvus Technologies offers free to use StreamScape ATAK Plugin capability
Image: Silvus Technologies

LOS ANGELES. Silvus Technologies now offers the free-to-use StreamScape ATAK Plugin, which leverages the power of StreamCaster MANET radios and the intuitive StreamScape GUI, bringing them directly to users' handheld ATAK [Android Team Awareness Kit]-enabled EUD [end-user device].

Designed for mission-critical mobility, the latest update introduces Login Authentication, which adds a layer of critical security to protect networks from unauthorized access and enable full situational awareness and network control. 

Key features of the update include:

  • Real-time radio configuration
  • Dynamic network topology
  • Performance monitoring and diagnostics
  • Rapid mission configuration
  • Login authentication
  • PTT and talk-group management

The StreamScape ATAK Plugin currently supports ATAK versions 4.10 through 5.5 while running StreamCaster MANET radio firmware version 5.0.1.5 or newer.

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Silvus Technologies

10990 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #1600
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Website
[email protected]
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