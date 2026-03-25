Silvus Technologies offers free to use StreamScape ATAK Plugin capability

Product

Image: Silvus Technologies

LOS ANGELES. Silvus Technologies now offers the free-to-use StreamScape ATAK Plugin, which leverages the power of StreamCaster MANET radios and the intuitive StreamScape GUI, bringing them directly to users' handheld ATAK [Android Team Awareness Kit]-enabled EUD [end-user device].

Designed for mission-critical mobility, the latest update introduces Login Authentication, which adds a layer of critical security to protect networks from unauthorized access and enable full situational awareness and network control.

Key features of the update include:

Real-time radio configuration

Dynamic network topology

Performance monitoring and diagnostics

Rapid mission configuration

Login authentication

PTT and talk-group management

The StreamScape ATAK Plugin currently supports ATAK versions 4.10 through 5.5 while running StreamCaster MANET radio firmware version 5.0.1.5 or newer.