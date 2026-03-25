Silvus Technologies offers free to use StreamScape ATAK Plugin capability

Silvus Technologies offers free to use StreamScape ATAK Plugin capabilityProduct
March 25, 2026
LOS ANGELES. Silvus Technologies now offers the free-to-use StreamScape ATAK Plugin, which leverages the power of StreamCaster MANET radios and the intuitive StreamScape GUI, bringing them directly to users' handheld ATAK [Android Team Awareness Kit]-enabled EUD [end-user device].
Designed for mission-critical mobility, the latest update introduces Login Authentication, which adds a layer of critical security to protect networks from unauthorized access and enable full situational awareness and network control.
Key features of the update include:
- Real-time radio configuration
- Dynamic network topology
- Performance monitoring and diagnostics
- Rapid mission configuration
- Login authentication
- PTT and talk-group management
The StreamScape ATAK Plugin currently supports ATAK versions 4.10 through 5.5 while running StreamCaster MANET radio firmware version 5.0.1.5 or newer.
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Silvus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA 90024