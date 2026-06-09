Integrated DO-178C multicore certification solution will debut from Rapita, Wind River

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Rapita Systems

YORK, U.K. Software-verification tool maker Rapita Systems announced a collaboration with embedded-software company Wind River to deliver what its says is the aerospace industry’s first fully integrated product designed to guide avionics programs through DO-178C multicore certification.

According to the announcement, the collaborative solution is a unified, off-the-shelf platform that enables a clear and guided path from Stage of Involvement phase 1 (SOI1) through SOI4, bringing together platform software, analysis tools, certification artifacts, and services into a single, cohesive framework. By combining Wind River’s certifiable operating systems, virtualization platform, and simulation technologies with the Rapita Systems timing and multicore interference analysis, customers can obtain a fully integrated solution, built specifically for certification success.

The announcement says that the solution directly addresses the hardest challenges in multicore certification, including interference analysis, resource contention, and system-level verification across shared hardware environments. Major capabilities include a certifiable multicore foundation with the VxWorks RTOS and Helix Virtualization Platform hypervisor; integrated timing and interference analysis aligned to certification guidance using Rapita’s RVS tool suite; and MACH178-aligned processes, tools, and evidence for a guided certification path across all SOI stages.